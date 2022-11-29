Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $26.20 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,341 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $26,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,654,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,085 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,484,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 511.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 822,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,540,000 after purchasing an additional 687,750 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $13,945,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

NRG Energy stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

