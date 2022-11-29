Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $29.32 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Vulcan Materials worth $29,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,015,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 468.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,755,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

NYSE VMC opened at $179.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.98 and its 200-day moving average is $162.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

