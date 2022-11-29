Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $41.09 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $41,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $31,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $149.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 143.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

