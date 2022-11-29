Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $42.68 Million Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.87% of Endava worth $42,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 23.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Endava by 30.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Endava Price Performance

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.21. Endava plc has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $170.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.87.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $226.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.99 million. Endava had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 13.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Endava Profile



Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

