Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 15,036 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,036 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.40% of Littelfuse worth $25,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 583.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 107,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after buying an additional 91,762 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 30.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,775,000 after buying an additional 69,785 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at about $15,738,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 41.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 207,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 16.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 346,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Littelfuse Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.20.

Shares of LFUS opened at $237.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $326.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.