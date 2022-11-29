Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,016 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $29,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after buying an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,719,000 after buying an additional 746,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.81.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

