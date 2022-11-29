Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 28,682 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,682 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Baker Hughes worth $33,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 79,906 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,682,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 83,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BKR opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -165.22%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,492 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,265 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.