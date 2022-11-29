Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,420 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.29% of Switch worth $24,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth $5,270,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch Price Performance

Shares of SWCH opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Switch Cuts Dividend

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Switch had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 56.70%. The firm had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Switch

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,353,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,924,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,098.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Stories

