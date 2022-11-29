Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 43,004 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,004 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.72% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $27,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total transaction of $205,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total transaction of $2,403,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total transaction of $205,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,100 shares of company stock worth $13,994,073. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $223.63 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.90 and its 200-day moving average is $183.76.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.47.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

