EOS (EOS) Market Capitalization Hits $1.01 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, EOS has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $84.74 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00005530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009469 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00024722 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005921 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002056 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004851 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005222 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000725 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,586,732 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
