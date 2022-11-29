EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at TD Securities

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on EQB from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$71.78.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$58.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.72. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.74. EQB has a 1-year low of C$44.81 and a 1-year high of C$81.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

