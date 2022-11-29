Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in November

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,749. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBKDY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($35.05) to €32.00 ($32.99) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($39.18) to €39.00 ($40.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €33.00 ($34.02) to €32.00 ($32.99) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($35.05) to €37.00 ($38.14) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

