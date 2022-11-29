Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Essent Group has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Essent Group to earn $6.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47. Essent Group has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $50.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,192.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter worth about $674,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Essent Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 242.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

