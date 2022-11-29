EthereumFair (ETF) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $28.74 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 29th. One EthereumFair token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001386 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. EthereumFair has a market cap of $28.74 million and $856,784.85 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EthereumFair alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.16 or 0.07029755 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00496377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.89 or 0.30192019 BTC.

EthereumFair Token Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.23015541 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $879,404.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EthereumFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EthereumFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.