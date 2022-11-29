Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Update

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the October 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of CLWT remained flat at $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 9,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,027. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Euro Tech

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.