Everdome Price Reaches $0.0027 (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 18% higher against the dollar. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $239.00 million and $5.65 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,163.05 or 0.07077329 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00499941 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,997.24 or 0.30408788 BTC.

Everdome Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

