Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 76.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE RE opened at $329.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.21. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.