Everscale Hits Market Capitalization of $68.96 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. Everscale has a market capitalization of $68.96 million and $4.72 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,168.98 or 0.07098799 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.87 or 0.00497173 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.78 or 0.30240444 BTC.

About Everscale

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,712,601,836 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a decentralized global blockchain network launched on top of Ever OS on May 7, 2020. Formerly called Free TON, the platform was renamed to Everscale by the decision of its community on November 10, 2021.Everscale is a new and unique blockchain design that proposes a scalable decentralized world computer paired with a distributed operating system — Ever OS.Ever OS is capable of processing millions of transactions per second, with Turing-complete smart contracts and decentralized user interfaces.Everscale presents a number of properties, such as dynamic multithreading, a soft majority consensus, and distributed programming, which enable it to be simultaneously scalable, fast, and secure. It is governed by a decentralized community founded upon meritocratic principles via the Soft Majority Voting protocol.Everscale has developer tools, such as compilers for Solidity and C++, API, an SDK that includes client libraries for 13 programming languages and all popular platforms, a local node for dApp testing, CLI tools, and a range of decentralized browsers and wallets empowering many applications in DeFi, NFT, tokenization, and governance domains.”

