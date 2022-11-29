Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Short Interest Down 52.9% in November

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Evo Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,598,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 243.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 134,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $393,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 66.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 869,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 348,530 shares in the last quarter.

Evo Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOJ remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,136. Evo Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

About Evo Acquisition

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

