Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Exelon makes up 2.5% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 30.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Exelon by 6.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Exelon Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EXC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.05. 104,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,691,693. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

