Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Purchased by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475,000 shares during the period. Extreme Networks comprises about 9.0% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Voss Capital LLC owned about 2.37% of Extreme Networks worth $27,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $324,829.56. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,858 shares of company stock worth $646,378 over the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXTR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.81. 8,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $20.33.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

