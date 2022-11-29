Fantom (FTM) Trading Up 27.4% Over Last 7 Days

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 29th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $574.92 million and $178.20 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom’s genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

