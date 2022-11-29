Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives $51.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Down 2.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 82.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after buying an additional 1,746,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after buying an additional 1,622,762 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1,298.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after buying an additional 1,544,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fastenal by 118.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after buying an additional 1,314,106 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.