Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.13.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $107.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average of $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.