Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Insider Richard A. Novak Sells 4,618 Shares

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) insider Richard A. Novak sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $173,867.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.64. 451,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,109. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 196.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 27.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

