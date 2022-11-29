FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in FedEx by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in FedEx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in FedEx by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 5,110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.04.

FDX stock opened at $173.21 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

