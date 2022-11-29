Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) PT Raised to GBX 9,500

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 8,930 ($106.83) to GBX 9,500 ($113.65) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FERG has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ferguson from £132 ($157.91) to £125 ($149.54) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8,148.30.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $116.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.28 and a 200-day moving average of $115.06.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,809,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $391,174,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter worth $348,412,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $232,367,000. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

