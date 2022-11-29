Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 7%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 35,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,043,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSM shares. StockNews.com cut Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.23.
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
