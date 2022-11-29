Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 7%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 35,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,043,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSM shares. StockNews.com cut Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday.

Ferroglobe Trading Up 8.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

About Ferroglobe

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,957,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,449,000 after acquiring an additional 645,540 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,696,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,797,000 after buying an additional 317,275 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,459,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after buying an additional 57,908 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,334,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after buying an additional 704,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,065,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after buying an additional 551,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

