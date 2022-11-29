Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.0634 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $47.30 million and $7.95 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00076381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00061860 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00024007 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

