Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.47 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0622 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $46.40 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00075872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00061215 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023846 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

