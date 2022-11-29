Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a growth of 125.6% from the October 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fibra Danhos Price Performance

GRFFF remained flat at $1.01 during trading on Tuesday. Fibra Danhos has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

About Fibra Danhos

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

