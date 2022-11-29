Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a growth of 125.6% from the October 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fibra Danhos Price Performance
GRFFF remained flat at $1.01 during trading on Tuesday. Fibra Danhos has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.
About Fibra Danhos
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fibra Danhos (GRFFF)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Danhos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Danhos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.