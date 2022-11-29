FidoMeta (FMC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.90

FidoMeta (FMC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. One FidoMeta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FidoMeta has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. FidoMeta has a market cap of $172.01 million and $8.90 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FidoMeta Token Profile

FidoMeta’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01146601 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidoMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

