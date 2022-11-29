First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of FGBIP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

