First National Co. (FXNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

First National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First National has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First National to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Get First National alerts:

First National Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FXNC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268. First National has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $114.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First National ( NASDAQ:FXNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. First National had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $14.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First National will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First National by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First National during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of First National during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First National by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of First National by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 58,532 shares in the last quarter. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First National in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company.

About First National

(Get Rating)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.