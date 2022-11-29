First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSWA opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. First Sound Bank has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

First Sound Bank provides various banking products and services for individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, entrepreneurs, and professional service firms in Western Washington. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts.

