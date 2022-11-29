First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is Scarborough Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Scarborough Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $13,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,368,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,546,000 after purchasing an additional 268,150 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 137,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,849,000 after purchasing an additional 123,218 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,338. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.85. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $85.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.256 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

