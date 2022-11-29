First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the October 31st total of 381,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,430. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $50.60.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.
