First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the October 31st total of 381,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,430. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FV. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 142,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,624.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 28,460 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period.

