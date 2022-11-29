First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the October 31st total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRID traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.98. 116,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.32. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a one year low of $71.92 and a one year high of $103.92.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. WA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,131,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

