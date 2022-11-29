First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Up 202.7% in November

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 202.7% from the October 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Price Performance
RFDI traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.33. 11,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,789. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.31.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
