First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Up 202.7% in November

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 202.7% from the October 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Price Performance

RFDI traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.33. 11,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,789. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.31.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 157,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 63,471 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,296,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 40,901 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,012,000.

