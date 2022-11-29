Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 9,261 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.05% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:FDHY opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $43.78 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.52.

