Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 291.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,873 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 259,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $464,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17.

