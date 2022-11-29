Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.34% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,612,000.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

PTH opened at $121.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.17. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $156.34.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.