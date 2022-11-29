Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,812 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IDHQ opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

