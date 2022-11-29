Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHE – Get Rating) by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,589 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 9.73% of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBHE opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75.

