Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,056.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 88.0% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $66.16 on Tuesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $58.45 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.60.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

