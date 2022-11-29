Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 131,960 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,960 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDE. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,951 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 637,784 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 647.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 399,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 346,399 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 251,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 313,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 242,537 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDE opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46.

