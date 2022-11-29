Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 272,145 Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,145 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.61% of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Brightworth purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $793,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPGM stock opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.