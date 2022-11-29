Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $3.64 Million Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 182,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Capital Group Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 16,704.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $168,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97.

