FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNCB opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. FNCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 30.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FNCB Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FNCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.