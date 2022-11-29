Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading Up 26.3%

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 26.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 112,552 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 60,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Focus Graphite Stock Up 31.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Focus Graphite Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

